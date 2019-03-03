TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

_____

460 FPUS54 KAMA 032142

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

TXZ012-017-041315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 6.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to

zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-041315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 7.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to

2 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ001-041315-

Dallam-

Including the city of Dalhart

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows

around 6. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

2 below to 12 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 9. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ006-041315-

Hartley-

Including the cities of Hartley and Channing

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then scattered flurries after midnight. Lows around 6.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning, then

a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 10. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-041315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows

around 4. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

9 below to 1 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 8. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-041315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then

a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 4. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning, then

a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 10. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ003-041315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around

5. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 9. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-041315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then

a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 5. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning, then

a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 12. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ004-041315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around

4. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 10. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ009-041315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

5. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning, then

a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 11. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-041315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 2. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 10. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-041315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows around 4. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning, then

a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 11. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 40. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-041315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 8.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-041315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 6. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-041315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 5.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ018-041315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 6.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to

zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-041315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 5.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 10. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-041315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then scattered flurries after midnight. Lows around 8.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ015-041315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

6. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 13. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-041315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

342 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then scattered flurries after midnight. Lows around 8.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather