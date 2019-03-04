TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

005 FPUS54 KAMA 041022

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

TXZ012-017-050115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ001-050115-

Dallam-

Including the city of Dalhart

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then

periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 6.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ006-050115-

Hartley-

Including the cities of Hartley and Channing

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs around

20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-050115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then

periods of flurries in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 7.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-050115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then

periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 8. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-050115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then

periods of flurries in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

10. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-050115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then

periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 10. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-009-050115-

Ochiltree-Roberts-

Including the cities of Perryton and Miami

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then

periods of flurries in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

11. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-010-050115-

Lipscomb-Hemphill-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, Follett, and Canadian

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then

periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the evening. Lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-016-050115-

Oldham-Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Vega and Hereford

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-050115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-317-050115-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-019-050115-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-020-050115-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

422 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then periods of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

