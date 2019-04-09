TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019
475 FPUS54 KAMA 090823
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
TXZ012-017-100115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph shifting
to the northwest 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ317-100115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph becoming
northwest around 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ002-100115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 45 mph
with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very
windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts to around 65 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing drizzle or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ007-100115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph becoming 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing
to 60 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers or rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ003-100115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very
windy. Lows around 30. West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers and drizzle or snow
showers or light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ008-100115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to
50 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers or snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ004-100115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph
decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers or snow showers or drizzle
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ009-100115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ005-100115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around
60 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers or snow showers or slight
chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ010-100115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ011-100115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust
through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing
to 60 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers or snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ016-100115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust
through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming 35 to 45 mph with
gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph shifting
to the northwest 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ013-100115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 45 mph
with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ018-100115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 45 mph with
gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph becoming
northwest around 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ014-100115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ019-100115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 30 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 45 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ015-100115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ020-100115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
