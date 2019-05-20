TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
TXZ012-017-210115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and large hail in
the morning. Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to
around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ317-210115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty
winds and large hail in the morning. Breezy. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ002-210115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ007-210115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ003-210115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ008-210115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ004-210115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ009-210115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ005-210115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ010-210115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ011-210115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning.
Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the west 35 to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ016-210115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and large hail in
the morning. Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ013-210115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to
around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ018-210115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and large hail in
the morning. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ014-210115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 50. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to
around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ019-210115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and large hail in
the morning. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming
south around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ015-210115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with gusty winds and large hail in the morning. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ020-210115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
250 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and large hail in
the morning. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to
35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
