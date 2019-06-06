TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

329 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

