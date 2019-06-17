TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
323 AM CDT Mon Jun 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
