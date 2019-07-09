TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

TXZ012-017-100115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ317-100115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ002-100115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ007-100115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ003-100115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ008-100115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-100115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ009-100115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ005-100115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ010-100115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ011-100115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ016-100115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ013-100115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ018-100115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ014-100115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ019-100115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ015-100115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ020-100115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

