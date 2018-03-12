TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:30 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
171 FPUS54 KEWX 121924
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
TXZ192-130830-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
TXZ205-130830-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ183-130830-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ220-130830-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ187-130830-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
TXZ193-130830-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
TXZ190-130830-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ172-130830-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ208-130830-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ206-130830-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ224-130830-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ228-130830-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ184-130830-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ209-130830-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
TXZ219-130830-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ188-130830-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around
60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ223-130830-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ207-130830-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ191-130830-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
TXZ222-130830-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ189-130830-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ186-130830-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ202-130830-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ225-130830-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ194-130830-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
TXZ171-130830-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ217-130830-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ204-130830-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ185-130830-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ203-130830-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ173-130830-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ221-130830-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ218-130830-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
