TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

171 FPUS54 KEWX 121924

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

TXZ192-130830-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ205-130830-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-130830-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ220-130830-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-130830-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ193-130830-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ190-130830-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-130830-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-130830-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-130830-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-130830-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-130830-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-130830-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ209-130830-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ219-130830-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-130830-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ223-130830-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-130830-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-130830-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ222-130830-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-130830-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-130830-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ202-130830-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-130830-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-130830-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ171-130830-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-130830-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-130830-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-130830-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ203-130830-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-130830-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-130830-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-130830-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

224 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast