Travis-

Including the city of Austin

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ205-181300-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ183-181300-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ220-181300-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ187-181300-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ193-181300-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ190-181300-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

TXZ172-181300-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ208-181300-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ206-181300-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ224-181300-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

TXZ228-181300-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ184-181300-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

TXZ209-181300-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ219-181300-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ188-181300-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-181300-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ207-181300-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-181300-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ222-181300-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ189-181300-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ186-181300-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

TXZ202-181300-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TXZ225-181300-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ194-181300-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ171-181300-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TXZ217-181300-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ204-181300-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ185-181300-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

TXZ203-181300-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ173-181300-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ221-181300-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-181300-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast