TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 7:58 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
682 FPUS54 KEWX 172353 AAA
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
TXZ192-181300-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ205-181300-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ183-181300-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-181300-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ187-181300-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ193-181300-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ190-181300-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
TXZ172-181300-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ208-181300-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ206-181300-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ224-181300-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
TXZ228-181300-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ184-181300-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
TXZ209-181300-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ219-181300-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
North winds 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ188-181300-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ223-181300-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Clear. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ207-181300-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ191-181300-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ222-181300-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ189-181300-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ186-181300-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
TXZ202-181300-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
TXZ225-181300-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ194-181300-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ171-181300-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
TXZ217-181300-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-181300-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ185-181300-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
TXZ203-181300-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ173-181300-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ221-181300-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ218-181300-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
653 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
