TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

late in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.

Slight chance of showers late in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A less than

20 percent chance of showers late in the morning. Highs around

90. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers late in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of showers late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then clearing. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers late in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of showers late in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

