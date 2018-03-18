TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:13 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
419 FPUS54 KEWX 181608
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
TXZ192-190515-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of showers late in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ205-190515-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers late in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ183-190515-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-190515-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
late in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ187-190515-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance
of showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ193-190515-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ190-190515-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-190515-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ208-190515-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Slight chance of showers late in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ206-190515-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of showers late in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ224-190515-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ228-190515-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-190515-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-190515-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ219-190515-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A less than
20 percent chance of showers late in the morning. Highs around
90. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-190515-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers late in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ223-190515-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ207-190515-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of showers late in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ191-190515-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of showers late in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ222-190515-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ189-190515-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ186-190515-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance
of showers late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ202-190515-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-190515-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ194-190515-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ171-190515-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers late in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ217-190515-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-190515-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance
of showers late in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-190515-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-190515-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-190515-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ221-190515-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with a
slight chance of showers late in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-190515-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
1108 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast