TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:24 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
