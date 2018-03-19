TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

837 FPUS54 KEWX 190916

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

TXZ192-192230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-192230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-192230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-192230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-192230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-192230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-192230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-192230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-192230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ206-192230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-192230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-192230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-192230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-192230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-192230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ188-192230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-192230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-192230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-192230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-192230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-192230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-192230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-192230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-192230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-192230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-192230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-192230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-192230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-192230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-192230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-192230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-192230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-192230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

416 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast