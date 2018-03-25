TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 25, 2018

064 FPUS54 KEWX 252000

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

TXZ192-260900-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ205-260900-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ183-260900-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ220-260900-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ187-260900-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ193-260900-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ190-260900-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ172-260900-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-260900-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ206-260900-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ224-260900-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-260900-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ184-260900-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

TXZ209-260900-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ219-260900-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-260900-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-260900-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-260900-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-260900-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ222-260900-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ189-260900-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ186-260900-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ202-260900-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ225-260900-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-260900-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-260900-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ217-260900-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ204-260900-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-260900-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ203-260900-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ173-260900-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ221-260900-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-260900-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

