TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:23 pm, Monday, March 26, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018
_____
413 FPUS54 KEWX 270316
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
TXZ192-271630-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ205-271630-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ183-271630-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ220-271630-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ187-271630-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ193-271630-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ190-271630-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ172-271630-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-271630-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ206-271630-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ224-271630-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ228-271630-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ184-271630-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ209-271630-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ219-271630-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ188-271630-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ223-271630-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ207-271630-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ191-271630-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ222-271630-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ189-271630-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ186-271630-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ202-271630-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ225-271630-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ194-271630-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ171-271630-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-271630-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ204-271630-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ185-271630-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-271630-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ173-271630-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ221-271630-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ218-271630-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
1016 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast