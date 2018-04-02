TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 9:54 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
515 FPUS54 KEWX 020149
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
TXZ192-021500-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ205-021500-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ183-021500-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ220-021500-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 90.
TXZ187-021500-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ193-021500-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ190-021500-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ172-021500-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ208-021500-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ206-021500-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ224-021500-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ228-021500-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ184-021500-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ209-021500-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ219-021500-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ188-021500-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ223-021500-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the evening
then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
around 70. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ207-021500-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ191-021500-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ222-021500-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ189-021500-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ186-021500-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ202-021500-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 60.
TXZ225-021500-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ194-021500-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ171-021500-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph
shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ217-021500-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ204-021500-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ185-021500-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ203-021500-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ173-021500-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ221-021500-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ218-021500-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
849 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the lower 60s.
