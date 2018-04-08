TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ205-090845-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ183-090845-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 50.

TXZ220-090845-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

80.

TXZ187-090845-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ193-090845-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-090845-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-090845-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ208-090845-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ206-090845-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-090845-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ228-090845-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ184-090845-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TXZ209-090845-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ219-090845-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ188-090845-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TXZ223-090845-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ207-090845-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ191-090845-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-090845-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ189-090845-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ186-090845-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TXZ202-090845-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TXZ225-090845-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ194-090845-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ171-090845-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TXZ217-090845-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ204-090845-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ185-090845-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TXZ203-090845-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ173-090845-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-090845-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ218-090845-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

237 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 80s.

