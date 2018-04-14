TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:04 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
_____
EWXZFPEWX
FPUS54 KEWX 132002
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
TXZ192-140915-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ205-140915-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning
then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ183-140915-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ220-140915-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ187-140915-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ193-140915-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ190-140915-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ172-140915-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ208-140915-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ206-140915-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ224-140915-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ228-140915-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ184-140915-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Clear until early morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ209-140915-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ219-140915-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ188-140915-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ223-140915-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ207-140915-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ191-140915-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ222-140915-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ189-140915-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ186-140915-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ202-140915-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ225-140915-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ194-140915-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-140915-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ217-140915-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ204-140915-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ185-140915-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ203-140915-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ173-140915-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ221-140915-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-140915-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
302 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast