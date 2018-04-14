TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:49 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ205-150845-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
TXZ183-150845-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
TXZ220-150845-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ187-150845-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
TXZ193-150845-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ190-150845-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ172-150845-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ208-150845-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ206-150845-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ224-150845-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ228-150845-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ184-150845-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ209-150845-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around
80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ219-150845-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ188-150845-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ223-150845-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ207-150845-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ191-150845-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ222-150845-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ189-150845-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ186-150845-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ202-150845-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ225-150845-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ194-150845-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ171-150845-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
TXZ217-150845-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ204-150845-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ185-150845-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ203-150845-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ173-150845-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ221-150845-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ218-150845-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
