TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

141 FPUS54 KEWX 141942

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

TXZ192-150845-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ205-150845-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

TXZ183-150845-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

TXZ220-150845-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ187-150845-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

TXZ193-150845-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ190-150845-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ172-150845-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-150845-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ206-150845-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-150845-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-150845-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ184-150845-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ209-150845-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ219-150845-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-150845-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-150845-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ207-150845-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ191-150845-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-150845-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ189-150845-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ186-150845-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ202-150845-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ225-150845-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ194-150845-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-150845-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

TXZ217-150845-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ204-150845-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-150845-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ203-150845-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ173-150845-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ221-150845-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-150845-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

242 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

