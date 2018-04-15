TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

