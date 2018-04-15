TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
286 FPUS54 KEWX 150810
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
TXZ192-152115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ205-152115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ183-152115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ220-152115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ187-152115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ193-152115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ190-152115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-152115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ208-152115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ206-152115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ224-152115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ228-152115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ184-152115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ209-152115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-152115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ188-152115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-152115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ207-152115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ191-152115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ222-152115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ189-152115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ186-152115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ202-152115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ225-152115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ194-152115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-152115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ217-152115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ204-152115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ185-152115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ203-152115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ173-152115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ221-152115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ218-152115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
310 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
