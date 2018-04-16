TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018

_____

576 FPUS54 KEWX 162033

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

TXZ192-170945-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ205-170945-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-170945-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ220-170945-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-170945-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-170945-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ190-170945-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-170945-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ208-170945-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-170945-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-170945-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-170945-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-170945-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-170945-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ219-170945-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-170945-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-170945-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-170945-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-170945-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-170945-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ189-170945-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-170945-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-170945-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ225-170945-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-170945-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ171-170945-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-170945-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-170945-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-170945-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-170945-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-170945-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ221-170945-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-170945-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

333 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast