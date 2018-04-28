TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

TXZ192-282115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ205-282115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ183-282115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ220-282115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ187-282115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ193-282115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ190-282115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ172-282115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-282115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-282115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ224-282115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-282115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ184-282115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ209-282115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-282115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-282115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-282115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-282115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-282115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ222-282115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ189-282115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ186-282115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ202-282115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ225-282115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-282115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ171-282115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ217-282115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ204-282115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-282115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ203-282115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ173-282115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ221-282115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-282115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

