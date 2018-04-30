TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:03 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
827 FPUS54 KEWX 301558 AAA
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
TXZ192-010500-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ205-010500-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ183-010500-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ220-010500-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around
70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ187-010500-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ193-010500-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ190-010500-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ172-010500-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ208-010500-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ206-010500-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ224-010500-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ228-010500-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ184-010500-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ209-010500-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ219-010500-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ188-010500-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ223-010500-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ207-010500-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ191-010500-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ222-010500-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ189-010500-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ186-010500-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ202-010500-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ225-010500-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ194-010500-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ171-010500-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ217-010500-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ204-010500-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ185-010500-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ203-010500-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ173-010500-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ221-010500-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-010500-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
1058 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
