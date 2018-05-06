TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

278 FPUS54 KEWX 060719

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

TXZ192-062030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-062030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-062030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-062030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-062030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-062030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-062030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-062030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-062030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-062030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-062030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-062030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-062030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-062030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-062030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-062030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-062030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-062030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-062030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-062030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-062030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-062030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-062030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-062030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-062030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-062030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-062030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-062030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-062030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-062030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-062030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-062030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-062030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

219 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

