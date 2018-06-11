TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:32 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
748 FPUS54 KEWX 110229
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
TXZ192-111530-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ205-111530-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ183-111530-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ220-111530-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ187-111530-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ193-111530-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ190-111530-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ172-111530-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ208-111530-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ206-111530-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ224-111530-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ228-111530-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ184-111530-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ209-111530-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ219-111530-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ188-111530-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ223-111530-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ207-111530-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ191-111530-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ222-111530-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ189-111530-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ186-111530-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ202-111530-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-111530-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ194-111530-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ171-111530-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ217-111530-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ204-111530-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ185-111530-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ203-111530-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ173-111530-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ221-111530-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ218-111530-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
929 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather