Travis-

Including the city of Austin

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-192145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-192145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ220-192145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ187-192145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ193-192145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ190-192145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-192145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ208-192145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ206-192145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ224-192145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ228-192145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ184-192145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-192145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ219-192145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ188-192145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ223-192145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ207-192145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-192145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-192145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ189-192145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ186-192145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ202-192145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ225-192145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ194-192145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ171-192145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ217-192145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ204-192145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ185-192145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ203-192145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ173-192145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-192145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ218-192145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

