TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

946 FPUS54 KEWX 222019

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

TXZ192-230930-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-230930-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-230930-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-230930-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ187-230930-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-230930-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

$$

TXZ190-230930-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-230930-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ208-230930-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-230930-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-230930-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

TXZ228-230930-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ184-230930-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-230930-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

$$

TXZ219-230930-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-230930-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-230930-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ207-230930-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-230930-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-230930-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-230930-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-230930-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-230930-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-230930-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

TXZ194-230930-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ171-230930-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-230930-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-230930-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-230930-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-230930-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-230930-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-230930-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ218-230930-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather