TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

462 FPUS54 KEWX 231119

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

TXZ192-240030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-240030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-240030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-240030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-240030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-240030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-240030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-240030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-240030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-240030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-240030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-240030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ184-240030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-240030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-240030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-240030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-240030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-240030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-240030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-240030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-240030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-240030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-240030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

97-102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-240030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-240030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-240030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-240030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-240030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-240030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-240030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-240030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-240030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-240030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

