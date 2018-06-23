TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 7:24 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
TXZ192-240030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-240030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-240030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ220-240030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ187-240030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ193-240030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ190-240030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-240030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ208-240030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ206-240030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ224-240030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ228-240030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ184-240030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ209-240030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ219-240030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ188-240030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ223-240030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ207-240030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ191-240030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ222-240030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ189-240030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ186-240030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ202-240030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
97-102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-240030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing
to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ194-240030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ171-240030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ217-240030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
TXZ204-240030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ185-240030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ203-240030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ173-240030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ221-240030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ218-240030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
619 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
