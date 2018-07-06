TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

698 FPUS54 KEWX 060134

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

TXZ192-061445-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-061445-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ183-061445-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ220-061445-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ187-061445-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ193-061445-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ190-061445-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-061445-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-061445-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ206-061445-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ224-061445-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ228-061445-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ184-061445-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ209-061445-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ219-061445-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ188-061445-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-061445-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ207-061445-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ191-061445-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-061445-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ189-061445-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ186-061445-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ202-061445-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ225-061445-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ194-061445-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ171-061445-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-061445-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ204-061445-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ185-061445-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ203-061445-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ173-061445-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-061445-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ218-061445-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

