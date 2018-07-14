TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

TXZ192-142030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-142030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ183-142030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97-102. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-142030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ187-142030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-142030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-142030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ172-142030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 97-102.

$$

TXZ208-142030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-142030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-142030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-142030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ184-142030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-142030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to around

109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-142030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-142030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ223-142030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-142030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-142030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ222-142030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ189-142030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ186-142030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-142030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-142030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-142030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-142030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 97-102.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index readings around 108 in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ217-142030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-142030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-142030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-142030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-142030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ221-142030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ218-142030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

228 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

