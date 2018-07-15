TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

927 FPUS54 KEWX 150746

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

TXZ192-152100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-152100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ183-152100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 97-102.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 98-103.

$$

TXZ220-152100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ187-152100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97-102. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 97-102.

$$

TXZ193-152100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ190-152100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ172-152100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98-103. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-152100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ206-152100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-152100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-152100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ184-152100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ209-152100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ219-152100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ188-152100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ223-152100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ207-152100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ191-152100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-152100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ189-152100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ186-152100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ202-152100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

$$

TXZ225-152100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ194-152100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ171-152100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 98-103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs 99-104.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. Highest heat index readings around

106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 99-104.

$$

TXZ217-152100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ204-152100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ185-152100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ203-152100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97-102. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

$$

TXZ173-152100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ221-152100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ218-152100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

246 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

