TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
076 FPUS54 KEWX 020813
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
TXZ192-022115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ205-022115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs 97-102.
$$
TXZ183-022115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ220-022115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ187-022115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ193-022115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ190-022115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ172-022115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ208-022115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-022115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-022115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ228-022115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-022115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ209-022115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ219-022115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-022115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-022115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ207-022115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ191-022115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ222-022115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ189-022115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-022115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-022115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-022115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ194-022115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ171-022115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-022115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-022115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs 98-103.
$$
TXZ185-022115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ203-022115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-022115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ221-022115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ218-022115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
313 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather