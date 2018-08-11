TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
478 FPUS54 KEWX 110838
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
TXZ192-112145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ205-112145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ183-112145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ220-112145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-112145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-112145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ190-112145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-112145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-112145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ206-112145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ224-112145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
$$
TXZ228-112145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-112145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ209-112145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ219-112145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-112145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ223-112145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ207-112145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ191-112145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105.
$$
TXZ222-112145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
$$
TXZ189-112145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-112145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-112145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-112145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ194-112145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ171-112145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-112145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ204-112145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ185-112145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
90. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-112145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ173-112145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ221-112145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-112145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
