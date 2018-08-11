TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

FPUS54 KEWX

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

Travis-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bexar-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Val Verde-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Atascosa-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bandera-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Bastrop-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Blanco-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Burnet-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Caldwell-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Comal-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

De Witt-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around

106.

Dimmit-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Edwards-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Fayette-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Frio-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

Gillespie-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gonzales-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

Guadalupe-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

Hays-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105.

Karnes-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

Kendall-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Kerr-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Kinney-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Lavaca-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

Lee-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Llano-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Maverick-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Medina-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Real-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

90. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Uvalde-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Williamson-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wilson-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Zavala-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

338 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

