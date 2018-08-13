TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

213 FPUS54 KEWX 130832

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

TXZ192-132145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-132145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

106.

$$

TXZ183-132145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-132145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ187-132145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-132145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-132145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-132145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-132145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-132145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-132145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ228-132145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-132145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-132145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-132145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-132145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-132145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-132145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-132145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-132145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-132145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-132145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-132145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-132145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-132145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ171-132145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-132145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-132145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-132145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-132145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-132145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-132145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-132145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

332 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

