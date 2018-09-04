TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

824 FPUS54 KEWX 040809

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

TXZ192-042115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ205-042115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ183-042115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-042115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-042115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ193-042115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ190-042115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ172-042115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ208-042115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ206-042115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ224-042115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ228-042115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-042115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ209-042115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ219-042115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ188-042115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ223-042115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ207-042115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ191-042115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ222-042115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-042115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ186-042115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ202-042115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-042115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-042115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ171-042115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ217-042115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-042115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-042115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-042115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ173-042115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ221-042115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ218-042115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

