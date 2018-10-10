TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

_____

298 FPUS54 KEWX 101953

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

TXZ192-110900-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-110900-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-110900-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ220-110900-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ187-110900-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-110900-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-110900-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-110900-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-110900-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-110900-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-110900-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-110900-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-110900-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-110900-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ219-110900-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-110900-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-110900-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ207-110900-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-110900-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-110900-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-110900-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-110900-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-110900-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-110900-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-110900-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-110900-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-110900-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-110900-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-110900-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-110900-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-110900-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-110900-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ218-110900-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

253 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather