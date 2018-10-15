TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
_____
801 FPUS54 KEWX 150823
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
TXZ192-152130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ205-152130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-152130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-152130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ187-152130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-152130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-152130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ172-152130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-152130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-152130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-152130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-152130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ184-152130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much colder. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-152130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-152130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ188-152130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-152130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-152130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-152130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ222-152130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-152130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-152130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much colder. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ202-152130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-152130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-152130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ171-152130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-152130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ204-152130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 50.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-152130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ203-152130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-152130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ221-152130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-152130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather