TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
TXZ192-272115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ205-272115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ183-272115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-272115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ187-272115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-272115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ190-272115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-272115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ208-272115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-272115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ224-272115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-272115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ184-272115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-272115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ219-272115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ188-272115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ223-272115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-272115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-272115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-272115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ189-272115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-272115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ202-272115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-272115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-272115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-272115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ217-272115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ204-272115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-272115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-272115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ173-272115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ221-272115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-272115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
315 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
