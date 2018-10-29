TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

TXZ192-300830-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-300830-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-300830-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-300830-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-300830-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-300830-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ190-300830-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-300830-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-300830-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-300830-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-300830-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-300830-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-300830-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-300830-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-300830-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-300830-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-300830-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-300830-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-300830-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-300830-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-300830-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-300830-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-300830-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ225-300830-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ194-300830-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ171-300830-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-300830-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-300830-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-300830-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-300830-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-300830-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-300830-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-300830-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

226 PM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

