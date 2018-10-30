TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

_____

954 FPUS54 KEWX 301922

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

TXZ192-310830-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-310830-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-310830-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-310830-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-310830-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-310830-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-310830-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-310830-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ208-310830-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-310830-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-310830-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-310830-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ184-310830-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ209-310830-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-310830-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-310830-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-310830-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-310830-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-310830-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-310830-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-310830-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-310830-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ202-310830-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-310830-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-310830-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-310830-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ217-310830-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-310830-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ185-310830-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-310830-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-310830-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-310830-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-310830-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

222 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather