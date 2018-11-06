TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
_____
095 FPUS54 KEWX 062043
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
TXZ192-070945-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the night.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ205-070945-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the night.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5
mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-070945-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ220-070945-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ187-070945-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ193-070945-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the night.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ190-070945-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ172-070945-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-070945-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the night.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ206-070945-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the night.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-070945-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ228-070945-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-070945-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ209-070945-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of
dense fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-070945-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-070945-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening
and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the night. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-070945-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the night.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-070945-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the night.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-070945-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ222-070945-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ189-070945-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ186-070945-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-070945-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-070945-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ194-070945-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the night.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ171-070945-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ217-070945-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ204-070945-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-070945-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-070945-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-070945-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the
night. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ221-070945-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of dense fog late in the night.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ218-070945-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
243 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather