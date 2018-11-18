TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018

_____

578 FPUS54 KEWX 182027

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

TXZ192-190930-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ205-190930-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-190930-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-190930-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-190930-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ193-190930-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ190-190930-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-190930-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-190930-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ206-190930-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-190930-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-190930-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-190930-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ209-190930-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-190930-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-190930-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-190930-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ207-190930-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ191-190930-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ222-190930-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-190930-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-190930-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-190930-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-190930-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-190930-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ171-190930-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-190930-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-190930-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ185-190930-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-190930-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-190930-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-190930-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-190930-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

227 PM CST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather