TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog
late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
313 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,
then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
