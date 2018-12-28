TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018
_____
618 FPUS54 KEWX 280810
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
TXZ192-282115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ205-282115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings
30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ183-282115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 40 to 45.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
$$
TXZ220-282115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ187-282115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
$$
TXZ193-282115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ190-282115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ172-282115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings
25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ208-282115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ206-282115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings
30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
$$
TXZ224-282115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ228-282115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ184-282115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs around 60.
Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ209-282115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ219-282115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ188-282115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ223-282115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ207-282115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ191-282115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings
30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ222-282115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ189-282115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ186-282115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings
25 to 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ202-282115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
$$
TXZ225-282115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ194-282115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ171-282115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ217-282115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ204-282115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings
35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
$$
TXZ185-282115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
$$
TXZ203-282115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ173-282115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ221-282115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ218-282115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather