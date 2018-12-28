TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018

618 FPUS54 KEWX 280810

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

TXZ192-282115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ205-282115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ183-282115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 40 to 45.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

TXZ220-282115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ187-282115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

TXZ193-282115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ190-282115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ172-282115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ208-282115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ206-282115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

TXZ224-282115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ228-282115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ184-282115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ209-282115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ219-282115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ188-282115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ223-282115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ207-282115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ191-282115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ222-282115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ189-282115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ186-282115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ202-282115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

TXZ225-282115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ194-282115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ171-282115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ217-282115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ204-282115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

TXZ185-282115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

TXZ203-282115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ173-282115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ221-282115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ218-282115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

210 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

