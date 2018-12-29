TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

TXZ192-292130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature around 40. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ205-292130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind

chill readings 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ183-292130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ220-292130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ187-292130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ193-292130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ190-292130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ172-292130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

20s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 40. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ208-292130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

40. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ206-292130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ224-292130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ228-292130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ184-292130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ209-292130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ219-292130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ188-292130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 40. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ223-292130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ207-292130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ191-292130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ222-292130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ189-292130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ186-292130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ202-292130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ225-292130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ194-292130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ171-292130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ217-292130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ204-292130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-292130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ203-292130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ173-292130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ221-292130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ218-292130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

227 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

