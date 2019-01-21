TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
TXZ192-212200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ205-212200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ183-212200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-212200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ187-212200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TXZ193-212200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ190-212200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
TXZ172-212200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs
in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TXZ208-212200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ206-212200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ224-212200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ228-212200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ184-212200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TXZ209-212200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to south 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ219-212200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ188-212200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain
and drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
TXZ223-212200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
north 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ207-212200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ191-212200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ222-212200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ189-212200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
TXZ186-212200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
TXZ202-212200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-212200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ194-212200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ171-212200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TXZ217-212200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-212200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ185-212200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TXZ203-212200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ173-212200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ221-212200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain and
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ218-212200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
