TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

TXZ192-272315-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ205-272315-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ183-272315-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ220-272315-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Chance of showers early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ187-272315-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ193-272315-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers before midnight, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ190-272315-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ172-272315-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ208-272315-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ206-272315-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ224-272315-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ228-272315-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ184-272315-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ209-272315-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ219-272315-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ188-272315-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

TXZ223-272315-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ207-272315-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ191-272315-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ222-272315-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ189-272315-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ186-272315-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ202-272315-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ225-272315-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ194-272315-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers before midnight, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ171-272315-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ217-272315-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ204-272315-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-272315-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ203-272315-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ173-272315-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ221-272315-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ218-272315-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

411 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

