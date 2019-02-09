TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog
through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
202 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
