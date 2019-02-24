TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ205-242200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ183-242200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ220-242200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ187-242200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ193-242200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ190-242200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ172-242200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ208-242200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ206-242200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ224-242200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ228-242200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ184-242200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ209-242200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ219-242200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ188-242200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ223-242200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ207-242200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ191-242200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ222-242200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ189-242200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ186-242200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ202-242200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
TXZ225-242200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ194-242200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ171-242200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ217-242200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ204-242200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ185-242200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ203-242200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ173-242200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ221-242200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ218-242200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
