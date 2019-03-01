TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
255 FPUS54 KEWX 010857
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
TXZ192-012200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Patchy drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ205-012200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Patchy drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ183-012200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the
morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 30. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ220-012200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ187-012200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-012200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ190-012200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle
through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ172-012200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ208-012200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to
30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ206-012200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Patchy drizzle through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to
25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ224-012200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ228-012200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-012200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the
morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ209-012200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ219-012200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to north 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-012200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-012200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ207-012200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ191-012200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Patchy drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to
25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ222-012200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ189-012200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ186-012200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-012200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ225-012200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ194-012200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ171-012200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lowest wind
chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ217-012200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-012200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ185-012200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-012200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ173-012200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Patchy drizzle through the day. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ221-012200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ218-012200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
257 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
