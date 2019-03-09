TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019

163 FPUS54 KEWX 090942

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

TXZ192-092245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ205-092245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-092245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-092245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-092245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-092245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ190-092245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-092245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-092245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-092245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-092245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-092245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-092245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-092245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-092245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-092245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-092245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-092245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-092245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ222-092245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-092245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ186-092245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ202-092245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-092245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-092245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-092245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-092245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-092245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-092245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-092245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-092245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-092245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-092245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

342 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

