TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019
038 FPUS54 KEWX 120918
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
TXZ192-122230-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ205-122230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-122230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-122230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ187-122230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-122230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-122230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-122230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ208-122230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-122230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-122230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-122230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ184-122230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ209-122230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-122230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ188-122230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-122230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-122230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-122230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-122230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-122230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-122230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-122230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-122230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-122230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-122230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ217-122230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ204-122230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-122230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-122230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-122230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
morning. Slight chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ221-122230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-122230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
418 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
